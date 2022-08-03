North York Moors and Scarborough borough groups can apply for £200,000 of community grants - here's how

Grants of between £500 and £10,000 are available to support a wide range of projects, including purchasing sports kit, refurbishing facilities, launching projects and community activities.

The Community Grants funding round is now live and will close on Monday November 21.

Applications are open to anyone based in Redcar and Cleveland Borough, Scarborough Borough and the North York Moors National Park.

Scalby Football Club juniors.

“We know how important modest amounts of funding can be for getting local projects up and running so are pleased to be able to relaunch our Community Grants funding round,” said Woodsmith Foundation Grants and Programmes Manager Gemme Sciré.

“We love assessing this grant round and reading about all the great ideas and ambitions communities and organisations have.

“It’s a great opportunity to take action on climate change, set up a new activity, buy equipment, improve your local environment or deliver a project to support the health and wellbeing of local people.”

Anglo American pledged a £4m funding package when it acquired the Woodsmith Project in March 2020.

Longer term, it will be funded by percentage of mine revenue, which is expected to amount to several million pounds per year.

Click here to apply for funding.