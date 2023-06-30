North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards: Full list of winners revealed after inaugural event

The inaugural North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards were set up by The Yorkshire Post to celebrate and recognise the hardworking individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships, and how they are shaping the future of business across the region.

They celebrate those who have excelled in their chosen fields and inspired others to consider embarking on an apprenticeship scheme, as well as top apprenticeship providers in the county.

A total of 14 category winners were announced at the celebration dinner, of the best apprentices in North Yorkshire, at a brand new event, held in the Voltigeur Suite overlooking the racecourse, organised by National World Events.

Winners on stage at the North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 at York Racecourse. Picture Gerard Binks

The event was sponsored by Occupational Awards Limited (OAL), The Yorkshire & Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, Made Smarter Yorkshire & Humber, Greatest Hits Radio and Manahatta, in York, where the after party was held.

With close to a million active apprenticeships across England alone, apprenticeship schemes have fast become a route to future employment for thousands of school leavers and mature entrants too.

The event was hosted by radio and sports broadcaster Rich Williams who said he had been overwhelmed by the talent: “These awards recognise and reward both the apprentices and their employers that are excelling across North Yorkshire.

“Not only does winning an award mean recognition for the apprentice, but it's also a major morale boost for the company and workforce too.”

Picking up his award for Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year was John Broadhurst, a former print worker, who changed careers in his 50s. He said: “I am overwhelmed, humbled and embarrassed. At 56, to be given an opportunity like this, what more can I ask?”

Tasked with judging the entries was a team of high profile business leaders, who said collectively, that it had been an extremely difficult job.

Jan Richardson-Wilde, CEO of Occupational Awards Limited (OAL), the awards headline sponsor, said: “Reading so many great entries demonstrating the fantastic work of apprentices, providers and employers across the region, was truly inspiring. Deciding who should be shortlisted in each category was a challenging task, as the quality of entries was high.”

Katie Rankin, Co-chair of the Yorkshire & Humber AAN - emerging talent and careers manager at Jet2/Jet2 Holidays, said: "I was captivated by the remarkable talent, determination, and growth displayed. Witnessing their incredible journeys and seeing their potential come to fruition, was inspiring. I feel privileged to have played a part in celebrating their exceptional accomplishments. The vast range of industries represented, showcases the diversity that North Yorkshire has to offer superbly."

Nick Garthwaite, vice chair of West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “The submissions have exceeded expectations in so many ways, the quality, authenticity, enthusiasm and clear passion was obvious to see. I was particularly struck by the apprentices from agriculture and hospitality, these being new areas for me.

“It is very clear that our future is safe with apprentices of this quality. Hearty congratulations to all, especially the shortlisted and winners.”

Annette Hobson, regional membership manager of Make UK, the manufacturers’ organisation, added: “The quality of the entries was exceptional. This made judging very difficult, but also exciting. The employers of these apprentices are very fortunate to have such passionate and committed people working for them. I would like to congratulate all the shortlisted and the winners. You are all going to achieve greatness in your chosen careers.”

The full list of winners:

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Harriet Gascoyne, of North Yorkshire Council’s Early Years Help Service

Highly Commended: Jack Train

Agricultural Apprentice of the Year

Thomas Dinsdale, of his family farm in Wensleydale

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Alesia Bloor, of P+HS Architects

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Suzanne Hobson, of Labcorp, Harrogate

Diversity & Inclusion Programme (sponsored by Occupational Awards Ltd)

My Career - Our Story Program, Labcorp, Harrogate

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by Made Smarter)

Jonathan Day, of DSSR Building Service Consultants, Harrogate

Highly Commended: Megan Neale

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

John Broadhurst, of the North Dales Reablement Team, Richmondshire, North Yorkshire County Council

Highly Commended: Hope Avery

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Ashly Shagee, Labcorp, Harrogate

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Victoria Cook, Woodhall Hotel and Spa

Large Business Apprenticeship Employer

Labcorp, Harrogate

Highly Commended: North Yorkshire Council

Mentor of the Year (sponsored by Greatest Hits Radio)

Craig Patchett, Senior Laboratory Systems Coordinator at Labcorp, Harrogate

SME Apprenticeship Employer (sponsored by Yorkshire & Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network)

Green Building Renewables

Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year

Joanna McCourt, Liberty Powder Metals, Redcar

Training Provider (sponsored by Occupational Awards Ltd)

York St John University

Highly Commended: LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers Powered by Travis Perkins