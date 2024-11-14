Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A business board for North Yorkshire has been named.

Business leaders and entrepreneurs from across the region have been announced as members of York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority’s newly created business board.

Thirteen volunteers have been recruited to the board to reflect the diversity across York and North Yorkshire, providing knowledge and experience from across the region’s growth and core sectors.

Jennifer Wood, co-founder of Ripon based O&3 Limited has been appointed as chair of the board.

David Skaith and Jennifer Wood

Along with Jennifer’s expertise in food and bioeconomy, the board will comprise specialists across sectors such as creative and digital, manufacturing, rail, retail, hospitality and voluntary, community and social enterprise.

Jennifer said: “David Skaith has a terrific vision for York and North Yorkshire, and a very credible plan.

"I am really looking forward to helping him deliver this, alongside our board of highly skilled, fellow Yorkshire business leaders.

“We are in a period of change, and I have no doubt – given the experience and passion at the helm – our region will further thrive and prosper for the benefit of us all.”

The business board will provide a strong and independent business voice for York and North Yorkshire, advising the combined authority and mayor on strategy and policy to unlock its economic potential and stimulate growth and prosperity.

In response to the UK Government’s proposed new national industrial strategy, the business board will oversee the development of the York and North Yorkshire Growth Plan.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire said: “I am delighted to welcome these outstanding individuals to the business board.

"We received a high volume of applications from some exceptional candidates, and it was a difficult decision to choose just 13.

“The combined authority has recently agreed draft strategic growth priorities for York and North Yorkshire.

"The strategic growth priorities will help to inform our local growth plan which will launch in spring 2025.

“The business board will have a key role to scrutinise and provide insight into the local growth plan and how it will support emerging opportunities for growth that we are yet to fully realise.

"With new and emerging growth, it is important that we have the right plans in place to attract private sector investment in York and North Yorkshire and create more and better opportunities for people who live and do business here.

“My mission is to ensure that devolution delivers healthy and thriving communities across York and North Yorkshire and small businesses are at the heart of that.

"The business board will have a role in ensuring that we are supporting small businesses that are the lifeblood of our communities to be resilient and to thrive.

“It is crucial to me as mayor that I have strong connections to the business community.

"As well as the business board, the business voice will also be supported by a development forum, which is soon to launch, a network forum, and ongoing engagement and support for business through the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority’s growth hub and invest partnership.”

The business board will meet in person quarterly, with the first meeting due to take place on Friday, November 22.