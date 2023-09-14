North Yorkshire care business boss 'absolutely honoured' to be shortlisted for national leadership award

Watch more videos on Shots!

Ann-Marie Roche is managing director of home care company, Home Instead, which also has an office in York.

She set the business up with her husband, Luke Norbury, in 2008, with a two-year-old daughter and when her son, now 15 years old, was just two weeks’ old.

The Executive Home Care Leader award will be given to a strong, dynamic and passionate home care leader who can demonstrate effective organisation, great leadership and commitment to innovation.

Ann-Marie Roach.

Speaking about her role, Ann-Marie said: “I am absolutely honoured to be named as a finalist in this category.

“Working to improve the lives of our clients and their families is what motivates me.

"We have built a team of caring and compassionate people who share my passion for outstanding care which is based on the individual needs and wishes of each client.”

Ann-Marie suffered her own loss when her father passed away in 2020 with vascular dementia.

She goes the extra mile and is responsive to clients’ needs – even if that means conducting care assessments at the weekend, in the evenings or early mornings if that’s what is needed to ensure care is in place to support a new client and their relatives.

In June, she undertook the arduous Mount Kilimanjaro climb, raising more than £1,000 for Home Instead UK’s national charity, Home Instead Charities.