Olympic gymnast will open St John Street Aldi store later this month

The new Aldi store will be located at 48-60 St John Street.

The new store on St John Street will replace the existing store on Bessingby Way and will be run by store manager Stuart Armstrong, along with a team of 31 colleagues from the local community.

Mr Armstrong and his team will be joined by Team GB bronze medallist Nile Wilson to celebrate the store opening and cut the all-important ribbon on opening morning.

Gymnast Nile won an Olympic bronze medal in the men’s horizontal bar discipline at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Team GB bronze medallist Nile Wilson. Photo: Getty Images

Mr Armstrong said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Bridlington. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Nile Wilson join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Nile added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

The new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Bridlington to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.