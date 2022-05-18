One Stop store moves across the road on Bridlington’s Promenade to offer a more extensive range in much larger premises

A new One Stop shop is set to open at 6-8 The Promenade, moving from across the road at 23 The Promenade. Photo: Richard Ponter

The One Stop shop, currently operating at 23 The Promenade, is heading to 6-8 The Promenade – occupying the old Ponden Mill site.

The new store is expected to be open by Saturday, June 18.

The move, by Wilson Retail Ltd, will also see a branch of Creams open at the former One Stop site, once renovation work is complete.

Danny Wilson at Wilson Retail Ltd said: “Originally we were going to extend the site at 23 The Promenade. We have planning permission to create three flats above the store and we thought it would be a good time to do the work.

“We then saw the site across the road was vacant and thought it was an ideal place to move into. It is much bigger and would give us more than twice the space.

“We will be able to create around a 2,000 square foot shop, offering a larger range of products.

“We have 15 shops at the moment and are about to open another one in Scarborough, and the one on the Promenade is one of our top stores.

“It performs very well so we wanted to extend it.

“The new shop will be much better regarding access for deliveries and provide people with a better shopping experience.

“Because we own 23 Promenade unit, we are looking to convert it into a Creams dessert parlour. We are hoping to do that next year.

“We already operate a Creams on Scarborough’s seafront and expect the one in Bridlington to be well received.

“We already have One Stop shops on Quay Road and Prospect Street in Bridlington. The Brid stores have always performed well.

“The town has been a really good area for us and we can’t wait to welcome customers into our new, modern store.