Performance for sales expands into North Yorkshire with Scarborough-based business coach Ros Jones
and live on Freeview channel 276
Performance For Sales, based in the North East is the company offering licences in The Marketing Performance Framework™ to other organisations who are passionate about the upskilling, motivation, mindset and development of people in business. Performance For Sales has been set up by Margaret Bradshaw, an award-winning trainer and tech innovator.
The framework itself is a revolutionary new way to visualise the marketing process and demonstrate how a team can work together on essential outcome that drive business growth. It also shows how marketing connects with other business processes, including sales, HR, accounting, operations, distribution, and customer services.
Ros Jones, a seasoned business and leadership coach, has become the first licensed trainer for Performance For Sales in the North of England. Based in Scarborough, Ros will deliver training across North Yorkshire. She brings a wealth of experience, including founding The Business Wellbeing Club in 2015, and is eager to share this innovative framework with local businesses.
She said: "This opportunity is incredibly exciting and offers substantial benefits to the businesses I work with. Too often, marketing is isolated within an organisation, leading to disengaged employees. This framework redefines marketing, making it a company-wide initiative that aligns all functions towards a common goal. It's truly a game-changer."
Performance For Sales also recently welcomed Chiara Santevecchi, founder of Marketing with Chiara, as its first licensed trainer for London and Hertfordshire. The company plans to expand its national network by offering an additional 36 licenses across England, inviting trainers, marketing consultants, and business coaches to join its transformative approach.
Margaret Bradshaw said: "Business owners often struggle with understanding and planning their marketing strategies. Our unique framework enables clients to visualise its alignment with the entire business process quickly. The results are remarkable, empowering and motivating teams while enhancing performance. We are thrilled to have Ros join us as our first licensed trainer in the North, marking an exciting step in our journey to expand across England. This fresh perspective is highly motivational, and I am confident it will bring significant benefits to businesses."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.