Pickering farm shop and café shortlisted in Taste Awards

Cedarbarn founders Mandy and Karl Avison

The team at a North Yorkshire farm shop and café are celebrating after its farm shop and café reached the final in two categories of a regional food award.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pickering’s Cedarbarn Farm Shop has been shortlisted in the Best Independent Retailer category at the deliciouslyorkshire Taste Awards, and its Café has been shortlisted in the Best Use of Local Produce on a Menu category.

Cedarbarn co-founder, Mandy Avison said: “We have been members of deliciouslyorkshire since we started the business in 2008 and have benefited from their support in many ways. We’re very proud to have reached the final in these categories that showcase the best businesses in the region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Best Independent Retailer category, Cedarbarn Farm Shop faces competition from Fodder, Drewton’s, The Beecham Weigh, The Yorkshire Deli and Town End Farm Shop, and their competitors in the Best Use of Local Produce on a Menu category are Blacker Hall Farm Shop, Fodder, Elsworth at the Mill and The View Restaurant.

The team will learn whether they have been successful at an awards ceremony at The Pavilions in Harrogate on Tuesday, November 4.