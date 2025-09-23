Pickering farm shop and café shortlisted in Taste Awards

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 13:23 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 13:28 BST
Cedarbarn founders Mandy and Karl Avisonplaceholder image
Cedarbarn founders Mandy and Karl Avison
The team at a North Yorkshire farm shop and café are celebrating after its farm shop and café reached the final in two categories of a regional food award.

Pickering’s Cedarbarn Farm Shop has been shortlisted in the Best Independent Retailer category at the deliciouslyorkshire Taste Awards, and its Café has been shortlisted in the Best Use of Local Produce on a Menu category.

Cedarbarn co-founder, Mandy Avison said: “We have been members of deliciouslyorkshire since we started the business in 2008 and have benefited from their support in many ways. We’re very proud to have reached the final in these categories that showcase the best businesses in the region.”

In the Best Independent Retailer category, Cedarbarn Farm Shop faces competition from Fodder, Drewton’s, The Beecham Weigh, The Yorkshire Deli and Town End Farm Shop, and their competitors in the Best Use of Local Produce on a Menu category are Blacker Hall Farm Shop, Fodder, Elsworth at the Mill and The View Restaurant.

The team will learn whether they have been successful at an awards ceremony at The Pavilions in Harrogate on Tuesday, November 4.

