Stephanie Barnett, inset, has created an online support group to help Pindar's staff.

Companies across the town reacted swiftly to the news that hundreds of residents had lost their jobs, with many offering to hire staff who were made redundant.

Scarborough Council has also said it will step in to offer support to employees who need it.

Stephanie Barnett, who worked in Pindar's HR department four years ago, has created an online hub for all of the firm's staff to access support from across the town in one place.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pindar's former employees have rallied together to support one another following the mass sacking.

The Facebook group, called 'Jobs and Support For Pindar', introduces the firm’s staff to businesses and employers offering jobs, services for financial and debt advice, recruitment agencies, public speakers who are helping with self-awareness and confidence and a "tonne of resources".

"It's just really emotive and I just felt like I know a lot of the staff there, and I also have connections outside the company. I honestly just felt like I could make that link, and it has worked," Stephanie said.

Castle Employment Group is one of a number of companies that have offered their help.

Managing Director Kerry Hope said: "I'm overwhelmed by the amount of collaboration across the local and business communities to help people who have been affected by Pindar going into administration.

More than 250 staff at the Scarborough site were made redundant without pay.

"Castle is working with other businesses, the local enterprise partnership and Scarborough Council to offer as much support as we can.

"We have vacancies locally with immediate starts which can be found on our website but we also offer careers advice and help with creating a CV, preparing for interview and other important aspects of job-seeking for anyone who would like to get in touch with us."

Affected staff may be eligible for free support and training from Scarborough Council’s Advantage Coast programme partners, which can be found on their website.

Mike Greene, Scarborough Council's Chief Executive, said: "The closure of Pindar, a company with a long and illustrious history of employment in Scarborough, is a huge blow for the town. It is devastating for all those who worked there and have sadly lost their jobs this week.