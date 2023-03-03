Plan for new Starbucks and Greggs drive-thrus at Scarborough's former Magnet Kitchens site scrapped
Plans to build two new sit-in and drive-thru restaurants alongside a busy main road in Scarborough have been scrapped.
Developer Marshall Group wanted to build a Greggs and Starbucks on the site of the former Magnet Kitchens showroom, behind the BP petrol station on Seamer Road.
The plans, which were submitted in September 2021, received a three-month non-determination in November of the same year as “essential data” was missing from the original application, which prevented National Highways from adequately assessing the proposals.
It said they should not be approved until at least January 2022, however, more than a year later, the developer has still not provided Scarborough Council with the missing documents and so the statutory time period for the application and opportunity to appeal has now expired.
It is not yet clear why the developer has chosen not to proceed with the plan.
As part of the project, a section of the former showroom would have been demolished to make way for the two new drive-thrus with a remaining warehouse retained for general industrial use.
The proposed site is currently empty after Magnet Kitchens vacated the large warehouse in January 2020 when it moved to a new store at the Seamer Road Retail Park.
Applicant Commercial Development Projects (CDP) Ltd, a subsidiary of family-run developer Marshall Group, based in West Yorkshire, said the plan could have provided up to 60 new jobs and would have operated 24 hours a day.
Scarborough Council planning officers said the application is now classified as “finally disposed of” and no further action will be taken.
Marshall Group did not respond to The Scarborough News’ approach for comment.