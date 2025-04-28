Popular cafe in Scarborough under new management
Paul and Caroline Broadhead have now officially undertaken the running of the cafe, and are honouring the cafe’s rich roots while bringing their hospitality experience and love for Scarborough.
Paul is passionate about people enjoying the recipes and food he serves. He is an experienced head chef who has worked for 20 years at Scarborough Spa.
Relish is nestled in the town centre on Waterhouse Lane, where the cafe has long been a staple for locals and visitors.
With its rustic charm, cosy ambience, and a menu that balances comfort with creativity, the cafe is a hidden gem worth discovering.
Paul said: “We’re not here to reinvent the wheel.
“Relish already has so much heart. Our goal is to continue what’s already special, while introducing some new dishes and flair along the way.”
Regulars will be happy to know that some things are staying the same, such as the friendly staff, the unbeatable homemade scones, the full English breakfast, afternoon teas and Prosecco.
Paul and Caroline are looking forward to welcoming longtime customers and new faces alike.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/relishkitchen/?locale=en_GB for further information and updates.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.