Paul and Caroline Broadhead are now the proud managers of Relish cafe in Scarborough. Photo submitted.

Relish Cafe in Scarborough, located on Waterhouse Lane, is now under new management.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul and Caroline Broadhead have now officially undertaken the running of the cafe, and are honouring the cafe’s rich roots while bringing their hospitality experience and love for Scarborough.

Paul is passionate about people enjoying the recipes and food he serves. He is an experienced head chef who has worked for 20 years at Scarborough Spa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Relish is nestled in the town centre on Waterhouse Lane, where the cafe has long been a staple for locals and visitors.

Paul Broadhead is an experienced head chef who has worked for 20 years at Scarborough Spa.

With its rustic charm, cosy ambience, and a menu that balances comfort with creativity, the cafe is a hidden gem worth discovering.

Paul said: “We’re not here to reinvent the wheel.

“Relish already has so much heart. Our goal is to continue what’s already special, while introducing some new dishes and flair along the way.”

Regulars will be happy to know that some things are staying the same, such as the friendly staff, the unbeatable homemade scones, the full English breakfast, afternoon teas and Prosecco.

Paul and Caroline are looking forward to welcoming longtime customers and new faces alike.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/relishkitchen/?locale=en_GB for further information and updates.