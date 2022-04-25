Proposal for new cocktail bar and cafe on Prince Street to be discussed by East Riding councillors

The premises on Prince Street, which was previously a Council-run tourist information centre, is understood to have been put on the market to let in April 2021.

East Riding Council’s Licensing Act 2003 Sub-Committee is set to hear H & L Group Ltd’s application to open The Garden in 25 Prince Street.

The company has applied to sell alcohol from the bar from 10am to midnight, Sunday to Thursday, and until 1am on Friday and Saturday.

The application comes after the Council approved the conversion of 25 Prince Street into a beauty salon in June 2017.

It also comes after several applications to convert former Bridlington shops into bars, including its former Marks & Spencer.

H & L Group’s application seeks opening hours for The Garden of 7am to 12.30am, from Sunday to Thursday, and until 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The applicants stated they intended to open The Garden as an early morning cafe from 7am.

The company has also applied to licence the premises so it can play both recorded and live music and host dance performances.

There are also plans to host DJs and karaoke nights.

The applicants stated trading would take place across two floors.

Three objections have been lodged against the application and the window to comment before it goes before councillors closed on Friday, March 25.

The applicant has also detailed several measures they plan to take to muffle loud music coming from inside the bar.

H & L Group also submitted a separate planning application to convert the building in February but it was deemed invalid and a new one is yet to be lodged.

Councillors will need to approve both licensing and planning applications before the conversion can go ahead.

The application follows one lodged in February to convert a disused electronics shop, in Quay Road, into a wine bar and bistro.

It is one of several former Bridlington shops which have been subject to applications for conversions into pubs and bars since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

An application to covert the former Memory Lane sweet shop, in Marshall Avenue, into a micropub was approved in April 2020.

The applicants had to deny the pub would play host to debauchery and wild partying after objections from the Bridlington Central Action Group over its location close to homes.

East Riding councillors passed the plans but banned live music in the venue.

The conversion of the former Dolphin Fish and Chips restaurant, also in Prince Street, into the G.O.A.T sports bar was given the go ahead in December 2020.

The council’s Licensing Act 2003 Sub-Committee approved Reece Holland’s application but imposed a condition that its rooftop terrace be closed off.

The decision came after locals living in nearby Britannia Court claimed they could hear noise from the concreted building even when windows were closed.

Councillors approved plans from Amber Taverns to convert Bridlington’s vacant Marks & Spencer, in Prince Street, into a pub, restaurant and adult gaming centre in March 2021.

The conversion, worth £1.2m, was approved despite claims from people living nearby that life would become unbearable due to noise and councillors’ concerns about gambling.