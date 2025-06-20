The site of the application. Photo: KVA Planning Consultancy/Google Maps

An application to change of use of land for the siting of seven luxury holiday lodges in Sewerby has been submitted to East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s planning department.

The proposal centres around a location North East of Grange Farm Cottages on Flamborough Road.

A planning and heritage statement, in support of the application, said: “The original application for tourist accommodation usage at the wider site has long been established with the most recent planning permission pertaining to this site having been granted for five timber glamping pods in 2013 which was not implemented by a previous owner.

“The applicant purchased the holiday accommodation business ‘Grange Farm Cottages’ and wider site in October 2021 and have since undertaken a thorough programme of high quality refurbishment to all existing properties on the site.

“Each unit has been modernised to a high specification and forms an attractive and self-contained site, situated between Bridlington, Flamborough and Bempton, within walking distance of Sewerby.

"The applicant has landscaped the internal courtyard, which provides each unit with a private patio and BBQ whilst remaining part of the shared courtyard which features a 200 year old Olive Tree at its centre.

"The applicant does not propose to create a new vehicular access to the site, but seeks to utilise the existing access within his ownership from Flamborough Road to the existing holiday cottages. Each lodge would have their own dedicated car parking space, cycle storage and private amenity space.

“The site is accessed directly from the B1255 Flamborough Road, linking the villages of Bempton and Flamborough. There are no proposed alterations to vehicular access or parking arrangements as a result of these proposals.”

Visit the ERYC planning portal and search for 25/01045/PLF to see the full application.