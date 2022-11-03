Proposed solar energy park near Thornholme ‘will create enduring local benefits’

Ridge Clean Energy has set out proposals for the ‘Three Oaks Renewable Energy Park’, a hybrid renewable energy project that comes with “benefits for the local communities”. Image submitted

The company has set out proposals for the ‘Three Oaks Renewable Energy Park’, a hybrid renewable energy project that comes with “benefits for the local communities”.

The proposed 39MW park would pair solar energy with battery storage. The combination of technologies “would achieve efficient, domestic renewable energy generation”.

The associated Three Oaks Community Benefit Fund is projected to provide a minimum of £20,000 per year for the lifespan of the project (up to 40 years).

The proposed 39MW park would pair solar energy with battery storage. Photo (submitted) not a reflection on how the site will look.

In addition to the Community Benefit Fund, RCE will also provide up-front seed capital and development assistance for community projects, so residents do not have to wait until the completion of the renewable energy park to start receiving benefits.

RCE held public exhibitions in Carnaby and Burton Agnes earlier this year to share its vision with local communities.

The company said the location for Three Oaks was sensitively and strategically identified based on existing access to the grid and appropriate use of the land, with the grid connection point being at the site.

It said the project would provide substantial local wildlife enhancements by including wildflower meadow and species-rich grassland in between the rows of solar panels to encourage invertebrates and birds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marjorie Glasgow BEM, co-founder and CEO of RCE, said: “We develop each project with the scope to do so much more than generate power.

“We believe that combining clean energy with the needs of communities is the most powerful way to tackle climate change and its impacts.”

“The Ridge team have a proven track record in developing high-quality UK renewable energy projects while working alongside local communities to create enduring local benefits.”

Daniela Jenkins BEM, lead for community partnership, said: “As part of our community benefit fund, we intend to provide a yearly energy rebate for properties nearest to the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad