Proudfoot Newby store reopens following significant refit with extensive Co-op range

The Proudfoot Group has completed a major refurbishment of its Newby store in Scarborough, transforming the site into a modern and energy-efficient shopping destination that champions local suppliers and delivers improved choice and value for customers.

The full-store refit, which began towards the end of 2024, has been completed in recent weeks. The transformation includes new flooring and shelving throughout, as well as a significant extension of the fresh and chilled ranges.

Shoppers will now find an improved deli counter and a expanded butchery department, showcasing Proudfoot’s own high-quality meats. With the butchery doubled in size, the Newby store now contributes to the work of nine skilled butchers across Proudfoot’s two fresh meat locations.

New energy-efficient, carbon-neutral chillers have been installed, enabling the store to offer a wider range of chilled products, including an extended soft drinks section. The chilled section sits alongside a strong presence of Co-op own brand products across all categories, including an extensive Co-op flower display at the entrance and an expanded Co-op bakery range, both proving popular with customers.

Proudfoots Supermarket Newby

Valerie Aston, Director of Proudfoot Supermarkets, commented:“We’re incredibly proud of the work that’s gone into the Newby store. This refit reflects our continued commitment to offering our customers excellent quality, value, and service. With enhanced fresh ranges, energy-efficient fittings, and a renewed focus on food to go, we’re confident the new-look store will serve the local community even better than before.”

Convenience and value remain at the heart of the Proudfoot offer, with new hot food options, expanded food-to-go ranges, and a competitive £3.99 meal deal. Value-led deals in the freezer section and a strong range of COOK frozen meals also enhance the store’s appeal.

A focus on local sourcing remains central to Proudfoot’s values, with continued partnerships with Yorkshire suppliers such as Cooplands and Groovymoo.

In addition to food, the store retains its extensive non-food department upstairs, offering everything from paint to garden furniture.

Community is also at the core of the Proudfoot ethos. Through Co-op Wholesale’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) charity, the retail chain has donated over £200,000 to causes in the Scarborough area.

The Newby store sits alongside other Proudfoot locations in Eastfield, Seamer and Manham Hill, continuing a legacy that began in 1948 with the first store on Main Street, Seamer.