£15.2m development which will see 55 homes built in Kilham is set to start construction in March
A £15.2 million development which will bring new homes to an East Riding village will start in Spring.
55 new homes will be constructed on land situated off Driffield Road in Kilham with Esh Construction working in partnership with property development company Akkeri Developments Limited.
Construction work is set to commence in March, with the first new properties available to residents in winter this year.
A blend of family homes for outright sale and five affordable properties will feature across the site, including two, three and four-bedroom houses, along with two-bedroom bungalows and three-bedroom dormer bungalows.
Simon Woodward, operations director at Esh Construction, said: “Esh has a strong portfolio of successfully delivering high quality new homes across the region, currently we have circa £78 million of housing schemes live or due to commence in 2022.
“We’re delighted to be working for the first time with Akkeri Developments and look forward to getting work underway in the spring.”
James Watson, managing director at Akkeri Developments, said: “We are very pleased to be working with Esh Construction on one of our flagship developments.
“They bring a great track record for quality delivery in the residential sector which aligns with our own core values.”