Railway’s past to be preserved as part of ambitious housing scheme in Scarborough village

The site at West Ayton which Brierley Homes has submitted a planning application for.

Plans have been submitted by Brierley Homes for an ambitious 34-home scheme that will help preserve a North Yorkshire village’s past while building for its future.

The plan involves transforming the former council highways depot in West Ayton, near Scarborough.

Known as Forge Valley, it will see the conversion of an historic engine shed and station house, enabling the site to retain its proud heritage.

West Ayton is located at the gateway to the North York Moors and is an attractive proposition for home buyers, with its picturesque setting on the banks of the River Derwent, commuting potential, local amenities, and a primary school in nearby East Ayton.

If given the go-ahead, the development will feature a selection of one, two, three and four-bed properties, consisting of maisonettes, terraced houses, semi-detached and detached homes.

Prior to the council taking it over, the site was home to the Forge Valley railway station. However, the line closed to passenger trains in 1950.Rather than demolish the station house, designers have opted to convert it into four one-bed flats. The engine shed, meanwhile, is set to become a new community facility.

Brierley Homes’ managing director, Stuart Ede, said: “Opportunities such as this don’t come along every day. Preserving the county’s past is important and we are delighted to have been able to make the station house and engine shed integral parts of the plan.

“This scheme will help breathe new life into some of the old railway station features and will also give the community a great space that will enhance the village as a whole.”

Affordable housing will make up 30 per cent of the scheme, with properties built to the latest environmental standards. Their design will be in keeping with other developments locally.

Feedback from residents was used to develop the scheme, with a consultation event held in the village hall.

Brierley Homes also liaised with West Ayton Parish Council throughout the process.