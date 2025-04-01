Reflections Career Coaching offers free job interview preparation kit to empower job seekers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Are you a professional in Scarborough looking to advance your career? Or perhaps you're a recent graduate from East Riding eager to make a strong impression in your job interviews?

You know it. I know it. The job market isn’t what it used to be

The “apply and wait for a call” strategy? Dead.

The candidates who are landing jobs aren’t necessarily the most qualified—they’re the ones who know how to market themselves, build relationships, and stand out to employers.

If you’re tired of watching others get the jobs you deserve, it’s time to change the game.

That’s why Reflections Career Coaching is offering a Job Interview Preparation Kit for free until April 15. This kit, created by international career coach Emily Maguire, includes STAR Interview Worksheets with common competency questions to help you find work and stand out to potential employers.

What You’ll Get:

⭐ STAR Technique Guide – Versions: PDF and JPG

– Versions: PDF and JPG 📄 7 Worksheets – Printable PDFs, editable Word templates, Google Doc Link

– Printable PDFs, editable Word templates, Google Doc Link ❓ 35 Questions – 5 questions on each worksheet covering skills like adaptability, communication, decision-making, leadership, organizational, problem-solving, and teamwork

– 5 questions on each worksheet covering skills like adaptability, communication, decision-making, leadership, organizational, problem-solving, and teamwork 📚 Interview Preparation Ebook – 30 career sectors, 1050 questions (35 per sector), and interview vocabulary

Founder Emily Maguire

Special Offer: As a thank you for signing up, subscribers can enjoy 25% off their first individual 60-Minute Career Coaching Session with Emily Maguire. Use promo code EBook25. This offer expires on April 15. Don’t miss this chance to get personalised guidance and take your career to the next level!

🎟️ Download your free kit now → Sign Up Here!

Visit Us: For more details and to book a discovery call, visit the website.

Explore More: Check out the Career Shop for additional resources to support your career journey.

Emily Maguire said: "I am passionate about helping people achieve their career goals. This free Job Interview Preparation Kit is my way of giving back and empowering job seekers to succeed. Everyone deserves the opportunity to shine in their interviews and secure their dream job." - Emily Maguire, Founder of Reflections Career Coaching

Reflections Career Coaching, founded by international career coach Emily Maguire, is dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve their career goals. Emily Maguire has been featured in numerous press and media outlets. With personalized coaching sessions, comprehensive resources, and expert advice, she helps clients unlock their full potential and succeed in the competitive job market. With a mission to provide the tools and support needed for career advancement and personal growth.