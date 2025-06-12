Brewery director and keen runner Alex Balchin will be entering the 10k event.

Bridlington Road Runners and a local brewery are partnering for a third time to host two trail races in September.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further to the success of previous 10k races, the running group and Wold Top Brewery have added a 5k option to this year's all-terrain runs around the brewery's farm and the Yorkshire Wolds.

The Wold Top 5k and 10k runs take place at the Hunmanby Grange-based brewery on Saturday, September 13 and there will also be a children's 1k fun run, a pizza van and an option to camp at the award-winning brewery on the top of the Wolds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewery director and keen runner, Alex Balchin, is looking forward to the event: “Starting from the brewery, you'll run around the Wold Top farm, finishing back at the brewery bar for a well-deserved pint and some food!

“We have added a 5k option to make it accessible to people who are more familiar with the Park Run distance than 10k.”

The 5k run costs £15 (affiliated runners £13) and the 10k run costs £19 (affiliated runners £17) to enter and includes a medal, a finishers' pint and first aid on site. Organisers are suggesting a £2 donation for the 1k fun run, which will go to St. Catherine's Hospice.

Entries must be made online before the deadline of 30th August, and there will be no entries on the day. Basic but scenic camping, caravan, and motorhome pitches are available for £12 per pitch. You can book the races and camping online at https://bit.ly/WTB10KRun.