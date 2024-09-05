Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club's plans to relocate distinctive Bridlington clubhouse have been approved

The approval will see the RYYC relocate its main clubhouse from the distinctive building at 1-3 Windsor Crescent to the Wilsthorpe site.

A proposal to build a new clubhouse at Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club’s (RYYC) Blyth Park site has been approved by council planners.

The plan, which was given the green light by East Riding of Yorkshire Council on Tuesday (September 3), will see the RYYC relocate its main clubhouse from the distinctive building at 1-3 Windsor Crescent to the Wilsthorpe site.

The plan will see the existing clubhouse demolished to make way for a new building that would help the club ‘showcase the East Riding as a world leader for international sailing championships/events’.

The two-storey building, five times the size of the current clubhouse, will have a balcony and decking on the first floor looking over the beach.

The site plan of the new RYYC clubhouse at Wilsthorpe. Image: Council portal

The plans were approved despite concern from some locals, with Carnaby Parish Council saying: “Residents have raised concerns to the parish councillors regarding the close proximity of the development to neighbouring properties, in particular the patio area which may cause noise issues.

"It was also raised that the plot seems overdeveloped for the plot size and that the plans show 30+ car parking spaces, when the road surface of the access lane to the site is already in such a bad state of repair and can't cope with the current use.”

Planners said that although “much larger” the building would be “in keeping with the location and is of a size and scale which is suitable for the site”.

A planning statement, in support of the application, said: “The Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club’s (RYYC) current main clubhouse is situated near the harbour in Bridlington.

The existing clubhouse will be demolished following the approval.

"Despite operating from the Bridlington site for decades, it has now become a financial burden on the club. This is largely due to annual maintenance and running costs of £30-£50k a year which the club is responsible for.

"Changes to operations at the harbour in Bridlington have resulted in members and visitors no longer coming into the Yacht Club as they now remain on their boats and wait for the tide to turn.

"The erection of a new and improved clubhouse at this site would allow this to continue and showcase the East Riding as a world leader for international sailing championships/events."

The plan’s reference number is 24/00369/PLF.