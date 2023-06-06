Danny Macfarlane, Ellis Patents’ managing director.

This investment equates to 50 per cent of Ellis’ energy bills being covered by solar generated power across the year.

Danny Macfarlane, Ellis Patents’ managing director, said: “The solar panels have been installed in three phases since 2020, and we have a fourth planned for 2024 that will see another 128 added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will see us produce nearly 300,000kWH a year, which for a high energy using manufacturer like us, represents an enormous cost saving.”

Plugged in to the green agenda – Ellis Patents produces 50% of the power it needs through solar energy but also has banks of power points for electric vehicles (EVs).

The company’s green thinking hasn’t been confined to solar power, with those at the helm of the business long believing that going green isn’t an optional extra for manufacturers.

“We’ve grown significantly as a business since I joined in 2003, and as we’ve grown, we’ve done so in a manner that ensures we are as energy efficient as possible,” said Mr Macfarlane.

Ellis Patents has invested heavily in green initiatives over the past two decades – a period that has seen its headquarters expand by over 500 per cent

to 50,000 sq ft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad