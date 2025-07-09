Ryedale restaurant husband-and-wife team 'honoured' to be shortlisted at prestigious 2025 Cateys

Tom, Laurissa, Liz and Paul outside The Hare, Scawton.

Tom and Laurissa Heywood, the husband-and-wife team behind North Yorkshire’s acclaimed Pignut restaurant, say they were ‘honoured to have been shortlisted for two major awards at the 2025 Cateys - one of the UK hospitality industry’s highest accolades.

The results were announced at a glittering ceremony at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London, on Monday July 7.

Despite not winning this time, the pair said: “We feel so honoured to be shortlisted for newcomer and sustainable business, to even be considered for these awards means the world and motivates us to keep pushing and improving ways to become more sustainable, especially with our move to the Hare at Scawton.

"It’s a great boost at such a busy time for us and to be in amongst some of the most talented chefs in the country is motivating enough.

"Congratulations to all the winners, who are all incredibly inspiring!”

Pignut were recognised in the Newcomer Award and Sustainable Business Award (SME) categories, cementing its reputation as one of the country’s most exciting and values-driven restaurant ventures.

Organised by The Caterer, the Cateys are among the most prestigious awards in British hospitality, often described as the industry’s equivalent to the Oscars.

They celebrate excellence at a national level across the entire sector — from hotels and restaurants to foodservice and leisure.

Nestled in the heart of Helmsley, the 14-seat Pignut restaurant offers seasonal tasting menus built around wild and foraged ingredients, community-grown produce, and regenerative farming practices.

The Newcomer Award celebrates owner-operators who have launched their first hospitality business within the past three years and have already made a name for themselves. Meanwhile, the Sustainable Business Award (SME) recognises small hospitality businesses taking meaningful and innovative action to reduce their environmental impact — a central mission for Pignut since day one.

From refillable wine schemes and composting food waste to partnering with local social enterprises and earning carbon-neutral certification, sustainability has been embedded into every decision the couple makes.

This recognition comes at a milestone moment for Pignut.

This month, the restaurant, now known as Pignut and The Hare, will relocate to a new permanent home at The Hare in Scawton, where the couple plans to grow more of their own produce on-site, introduce guest accommodation, and further embed sustainability into every element of their work.