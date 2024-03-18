Ryedale's High Oaks Grange thrilled to win major accolade at Visit York Tourism Awards 2024
The awards ceremony took place on March 14 at York Racecourse, recognising outstanding achievements in the tourism industry.
High Oaks Grange’s dedication to providing “exceptional” Cottages, Lodges and Glamping Pods has been acknowledged by industry experts and esteemed judges and it follows their recent win at the Yorkshire Post Awards in December for the same category.
Nick Palmer, at High Oaks Grange, was thrilled with the accolade
“We are overjoyed to have been named Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year at the Visit York Tourism Awards 2024,” he said.
"This award is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team and the exceptional experiences we curate for our guests.
"We are incredibly grateful for the recognition and would like to extend our thanks to the judges, our valued guests and everyone who has supported us on this incredible journey.”
The awards are widely recognised as one of the most prestigious accolades in the tourism industry.
High Oaks Grange offers a range of five star cottages, contemporary lodges, woodland lodges and glamping pods on a 60-acre estate, nestled in the North
York Moors National Park.
Guests are able to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and relax and recharge in luxury properties on the estate.
