Sainsbury's to axe 200 in-store cafes - here's what's happening at Scarborough
The supermarket giant is axing 200 of its cafes nationwide, with 2,000 jobs under threat.
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 9:49 am
But the in-store cafe at Scarborough's Sainsbury's store looks set to stay open as a programme of national closures on the way.
A total of 67 cafes will remain open while the company reviews its dining operations, including the store in Scarborough's Falsgrave Road.
The store at Monk's Cross, near York, will also keep its cafe.
The decision by Sainsbury's to close its other cafes is a part of a wider move to transform its dining, takeaway and home delivery food and drink offer from stores.