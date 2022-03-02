But the in-store cafe at Scarborough's Sainsbury's store looks set to stay open as a programme of national closures on the way.

A total of 67 cafes will remain open while the company reviews its dining operations, including the store in Scarborough's Falsgrave Road.

The store at Monk's Cross, near York, will also keep its cafe.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sainsbury's store at Scarborough.