Sainsbury's to axe 200 in-store cafes - here's what's happening at Scarborough

The supermarket giant is axing 200 of its cafes nationwide, with 2,000 jobs under threat.

By Duncan Atkins
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 9:49 am

But the in-store cafe at Scarborough's Sainsbury's store looks set to stay open as a programme of national closures on the way.

A total of 67 cafes will remain open while the company reviews its dining operations, including the store in Scarborough's Falsgrave Road.

The store at Monk's Cross, near York, will also keep its cafe.

The Sainsbury's store at Scarborough.

The decision by Sainsbury's to close its other cafes is a part of a wider move to transform its dining, takeaway and home delivery food and drink offer from stores.

