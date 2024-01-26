Saint Catherine's Hospice announces closure of its Hunmanby charity shop
Funds from the sale of the store will be used to revitalise the charity’s 11 other shops and help kickstart Saint Catherine’s mobile outreach clinics, which will hit the road in early 2024.
These clinics will bring healthcare services directly to those in need, making sure everyone can access the care they require.
A spokesperson for Saint Catherine’s said: “We know this will come as a shock to our supporters and we understand it will feel like a huge loss to the village.
"However, we want our supporters to know that every goodbye opens up new opportunities and this closure is a key step in our plan to strengthen our commitment to exceptional community care.
“We want to take this opportunity to say a huge heartfelt thank you to our Hunmanby community. Your support for the local shop has been incredible.”