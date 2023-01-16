Sandsend Stores, near Whitby, on the lookout for new tenant at 'quintessential village shop'

The popular shop, owned by the Mulgrave Estate, will become available to lease in March, following the retirement of Alex Miller.

Robert Childerhouse, Mulgrave Estate Manager, said: “This is a rare and exciting opportunity to run your own shop in one of the best-loved villages in the whole of Yorkshire – and there are other possible uses for the premises, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would be absolutely delighted if the new tenant continued to run Sandsend Stores as the quintessential village shop, but we are aware that other retail and tourism uses might be proposed.

Sandsend Stores is looking for a new tenant.

"We are already receiving strong expressions of interest – and we will keep everyone informed about what is happening and when.”

Alex Miller has run Sandsend Stores for the past nine years, championing local produce, including honey, gin and specialised locally-sourced food, together with a deli, creating a café space with sea views in front of the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been my life for the past nine years, but now it’s time for me to take things a little easier,” she said.

“Whoever takes over from me will have the most fabulous environment in which to work and I’m sure they will thrive here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Childerhouse said: “The Mulgrave Estate has exciting plans to enhance the village and its immediate surroundings with more retail opportunities, increased car parking facilities – opening this year - and eateries in the next few years.

"Sandsend Stories will be a crucial part of these plans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandsend Stores comprises a ground floor sales area, a range of storage areas on both the ground and first floors, an outdoor display area and seating area and three parking spaces.

It is available on an initial five-year lease from March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most famous couple to run Sandsend stores were Dougie and Irene Raine, who started working there in 1965, before acquiring the business nine years later, staying for 34 years, before retiring in 2010. They were succeeded by Frazer Camfield, who then passed the Stores on to Alex Miller.