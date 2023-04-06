Scarborough and Whitby communities to benefit from further £1m donation by Anglo American

The Woodsmith Foundation provides substantial community benefits in addition to the positive economic impact of the mine.

In 2022, the Foundation distributed more than £1.7m in funding to support community projects in Redcar and Cleveland Borough, Scarborough Borough and the North York Moors National Park.

Anglo American pledged a four-year, £4m funding package when it acquired the mine in March 2020.

Tom McCulley, CEO of Anglo American’s Crop Nutrients business, with Woodsmith Foundation Chief Executive Leah Swain.

Longer term, it will be funded by percentage of mine revenue, which is expected to amount to several million pounds per year.

Gareth Edmunds, Corporate Relations Director for Anglo American’s Crop Nutrients business, said: “This funding ensures the fantastic work the Foundation does to support local community projects can continue to go from strength to strength.

"Throughout the area in which we operate, the Woodsmith Foundation is providing funding to a wide range of projects that help to support our communities.”

Woodsmith Foundation Chief Executive Leah Swain said: “The ongoing support from Anglo American is critical for the foundation and allows us to continue supporting community groups, sports clubs, schools, charities, town and parish councils in our communities.

“We have several funding rounds open at the moment, with a busy 2023 ahead, so this funding will definitely be put to good use.”

Anglo American will mine a giant deposit of the mineral polyhalite, which will be sold as a natural, low carbon environmentally friendly fertiliser.

