Scarborough and Whitby community groups share £70,000 Woodsmith Foundation cash support

The grants will fund community projects in the boroughs of Redcar and Cleveland, Scarborough and the North York Moors National Park.

One organisation to benefit was Feeding and Sling Support Whitby, which will use their grant to offer volunteers more training and development in order to increase their offering to local mums.

Director Ilayda Gill said: “This grant has given us the amazing opportunity to involve our community within the development of our organisation by running an Infant Feeding Peer Supporter course for eight volunteers training with us from our community.

Feeding and Sling Support Whitby is among the groups to benefit from a Woodsmith Foundation grant.

“We have also been able to train one of our community members as a Babywearing Peer Supporter.

"This will hugely benefit the families who come along to the social group.

"Our peer supporters will be there to chat to families and offer evidence-based information and support.

"We can now provide support to even more families.”

Rebecca Wagner, Grants and Programmes Officer at the Woodsmith Foundation, said: “We love reading through all the fantastic applications we receive from local community organisations and then seeing the tangible impact this funding has on local people.

“We’re now accepting applications again and look forward to supporting many more community projects.”

The foundation was set up to bring wider community benefits in addition to the positive economic impact of the Woodsmith Project.

The Community Grants funding round remains open for applications until 10am on Monday November 13.

Visit https://woodsmithfoundation.org.uk/current-funding/community-grants/ for more information.