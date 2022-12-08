Eight organisations will benefit from funding the foundation, which is funded by Anglo American, to help them deliver a range of programmes that will help senior citizens from Teesside to Scarborough.

Carers Plus Yorkshire have received £53,196 to support people over 65 with poor mental health with one-to-one support whilst creating new inclusive social activities.

Elizabeth McPherson CEO, Carers Plus Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to be working with, and supporting residents over 65, who would like to build and maintain their positive mental health.

Carers Plus are delighted with the Woodsmith Foundation grant.

“The combination of skills between ourselves and Mind will bring a new and strong partnership to the communities we are seeking to serve; over time we hope to capture learning and create a great blueprint to share with other communities and partners.”

Among the other recipients are Revival North Yorkshire, awarded £39,593 to provide a range of support and social activities for people mainly over 75 in the Esk Valley and beyond.

Newby and Scalby Town Council Wellbeing Hub was given £37,314 to provide a wide range of support, wellbeing and social activities for people while Sparks Project was awarded £25,000 to help provide one-to-one and group support for people over 65 in Eastfield and Barrowcliff.

Woodsmith Foundation Chief Executive Leah Swain said: “We believe people over the age of 65 are a positive asset in our society, but some people might need a helping hand to ensure they can live independently for longer, stay healthy, keep connected to friends, family and their community and enjoy life.

“We are delighted to be able to award funding to a wide range of organisations delivering much needed support to local people including financial advice, help in the home, support for long term health conditions, and opportunities to get out and about and make new friends.”

The Woodsmith Foundation was set up to bring wider community benefits in addition to the positive economic impact of the mine.

