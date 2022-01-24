Scarborough and Whitby hair and beauty apprentices achieve 100% pass rate

Caio Jorge Pimentel-Lacerda achieved 700 out of 700 - the highest score possible for the Level 2 standard. He is employed by Steps Ahead in Scarborough.

A total of 78% of hairdressing, beauty therapy and barbering apprentices also achieved distinction in passing their qualifications.

Hairdressing apprentice Caio achieved 700 out of 700 - the highest score possible for the Level 2 standard, while apprentices from Whitby salons The Fringe, VIPs and Love Hair all achieved distinction overall.

For the assessment, apprentices worked on various clients throughout the day to showcase their practical skills including cutting, facial, nails, massage, colouring and hair up.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gracie Miller, employed by Love My Hair in Kirkbymoorside and Caitlin Joyson, employed by Sanctuary Health, Hair and Beauty in Scarborough.

The End Point Assessment marks were awarded by an independent moderator from City & Guilds who visited The Academy for the day and quizzed students about their skills.

Beauty apprentices also sat a theory exam with 33% achieving distinction.

These apprentices are employed in salons, barbers and spas in Scarborough, Malton, Kirkbymoorside, Driffield, Whitby and Bridlington.

Level 2 professional standard runs for over a year, so many hairdressers will now progress to Level 3.

Academies are on Roscoe Street, Scarborough and at Whitby Sixth Form with offices in Norton.

Seventy apprentices, trainees and students are enrolled this academic year on City & Guilds courses, with some are also working towards a maths and English qualification.

Academy Managing Director, Lindsay Burr, said: "We are delighted that the moderator awarded these grades.

"We are very proud of the standard our apprentices have achieved.