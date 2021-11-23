Supported by Anglo American in collaboration with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) – a part of GCHQ, CU Scarborough and NYBEP, children from seven schools in the Scarborough and Whitby area were given an insight into the world of cyber security across two days, with specific sessions aimed at children in years eight and nine.

The NCSC’s CyberFirst programme was launched to open up the world of cyber security to young people across the UK and to inspire and support the next generation of cyber security specialists in one of the fastest growing sectors in the world.

With cyber attacks against businesses increasing almost daily, and an estimated growth in cyber security roles of 31% by 2029, there has never been a better time to consider a career in cyber security and the many pathways it offers.

Youngsters from Scarborough and Whitby taking part in CyberFirst sessions at CU Scarborough.

The children were split into two groups, Trailblazers and Adventurers, with the sessions aiming to give students and their families an opportunity to see how studying Computer Science could help improve the understanding of technology in the workplace and in their homes; ahead of selecting their GCSE subjects.

The sessions included digital forensic work, data games, code cracking against the clock and a deeper look at the varied roles and jobs in cyber that both exist and involve technology in the workplace.

Gareth Edmunds, Corporate Relations Director at Anglo American’s Crop Nutrients business, said: “Anglo American has a long-term commitment to engaging young people and promoting STEM related careers in the local area and we are excited to support the CyberFirst programme as cyber security is one of the world’s fasted growing sectors.

“To see more than 300 local school children being given taster sessions into what a career in cyber security could look like is fantastic and we look forward to working with our partners to build on that in the future.”

Chris Ensor, NCSC Deputy Director for Cyber Growth, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many students attending the CyberFirst Adventurers and Trailblazers courses and we’d like to thank Anglo American for supporting these courses and our ambition to inspire the next generation of cyber experts.”

Matt Butterworth, Head of Academic Studies at CU Scarborough (part of the Coventry University Group), added: “After a challenging 18 months it’s been fantastic to see young people from local schools engaging with the really exciting CyberFirst project.

“We look forward to further collaboration with local schools to attract more people into the exciting world of cyber security.”

Anglo American’s support of the CyberFirst programme forms part of its wider cyber security strategy, having recently launched a pioneering new cyber security apprenticeship.

The company has invested significantly to deliver the bespoke apprenticeship programme in-house, led by a dedicated team. The two-year programme will see seven trainees learn how to thwart a range of cyber security threats and also learn general business skills while gaining valuable experience of working in a large multinational organisation.