Scarborough Antiques Collective to host Christmas gathering

By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Nov 2024, 12:59 GMT
People with an interest in antiques and “wonderful” old items are being invited to a Christmas gathering at Scarborough Antiques Collective on December 12.

The event is being hosted at the Victoria Road venue by Franglais Antiques and Daniel Lauren Antiques.

Dragonheart Gifts, which is based in Eastborough, will be taking along a selection of spirits to taste and purchase.

Scarborough Antiques Collective opened its doors in September this year – and another nine dealers have joined the collective since it opened 10 weeks ago.

Scarborough Antiques Collective - Daniel of Daniel Lauren Antiques and Simon of Franglais Antiques.Scarborough Antiques Collective - Daniel of Daniel Lauren Antiques and Simon of Franglais Antiques.
People can view their space and selection of stock in the shop, in their individual selling spaces.

The event is on from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

