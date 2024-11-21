Scarborough Antiques Collective to host Christmas gathering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People with an interest in antiques and “wonderful” old items are being invited to a Christmas gathering at Scarborough Antiques Collective on December 12.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is being hosted at the Victoria Road venue by Franglais Antiques and Daniel Lauren Antiques.

Dragonheart Gifts, which is based in Eastborough, will be taking along a selection of spirits to taste and purchase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough Antiques Collective opened its doors in September this year – and another nine dealers have joined the collective since it opened 10 weeks ago.

Scarborough Antiques Collective - Daniel of Daniel Lauren Antiques and Simon of Franglais Antiques.

People can view their space and selection of stock in the shop, in their individual selling spaces.

The event is on from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

Have you got a story? Click https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen to send us your news and pictures via the Your World portal.