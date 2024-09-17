Scarborough author to host business event to raise awareness about domestic abuse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pioneering event organised by a Scarborough author and businesses woman will take place at the Rugby Club next month to raise awareness about domestic abuse.

Created by Scarborough business coach and author Ros Jones, the "Speaking Out: Domestic Abuse and the Workplace" event will take place on Wednesday, October 23.

It will feature speakers such as North Yorkshire Police’s first Domestic Abuse Inspector, Clare Crossan, and TV journalist, Christa Ackroyd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event aims to educate the business community on this critical issue, which significantly impacts the workforce, affecting 1 in 3 women and 1 in 7 men, and costing the UK economy £23 billion annually.

Ros Jones, Founder of the Speaking Out conference

Following last year's event in Leeds, which saw the launch of the Yorkshire Business Charter on Domestic Abuse, this year’s summit will be held during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Ros Jones, who was Highly Commended for her advocacy work at the ‘BBC York Make A Difference Awards’ earlier this month, firmly believes that businesses have a vital role to play in addressing domestic abuse and that the time has come for businesses to act and protect their employees.

Ms Jones said: “Domestic abuse isn’t a topic most businesses have a specific policy on or proactively address in terms of support for their colleagues. It’s a taboo subject, but it’s a problem that is so pervasive it extends beyond the confines of the home, affecting various areas of a sufferer’s life, including the workplace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are thankfully in an age when good businesses and employers recognise their responsibility to support the wellbeing of their workforce. We’ve seen great strides over recent years in supporting mental health and the menopause, but domestic abuse remains an issue silenced and unspoken about in most workplaces.

Ros Jones was a finalist in the Make A Difference Awards

"This event represents a significant step toward creating a safer, more supportive work environment.”

The event is designed to provide businesses with insights on what domestic abuse is, its different forms, and to address the myths surrounding it. Attendees will hear from professionals in the legal, HR, and finance sectors to help create frameworks to support staff. Survivors of domestic abuse will also share their experiences.

Clare Crossan, Domestic Abuse Inspector, said: “This event provides an opportunity to raise awareness of what domestic abuse looks like, how you can get help - not necessarily from the police if you prefer not to - and how to recognise the signs in your colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Domestic abuse makes up 18 percent of all reported crime and we know it is under-reported so the actual figure will be much higher. It disproportionately affects women and is one of the biggest threats to society.”

Tickets are available now for the event, which will be held at Scarborough Rugby Club from 10am to 4pm, with profit proceeds supporting Yorkshire charity IDAS.

Visit www.businesswellbeing.club/events to find out more or to purchase tickets.