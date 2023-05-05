JTL, one of the leading apprenticeship providers in the building services engineering sector in England and Wales, runs the JTL Regional and National Awards on an annual basis to award learners who have demonstrated outstanding levels of achievement and commitment to learning throughout their apprenticeships.

Craig was presented with a glass trophy and £100 in prize money at the offices of his employer Phil France Plumbing & Heating by JTL Head of Learner Assessment (Eastern Region), Ian Jervis.

Craig was nominated for the award by his Training Officer, Chris Swales, in recognition of his exceptional commitment and progress with his MES (Mechanical Engineering Services) apprenticeship.

Craig Johnson

Craig now joins 11 other regional winners, who will all come together on 28 th June in the hope of being named JTL National Apprentice of the Year at the National Awards, which take place in London.

JTL Training Officer, Chris Swales, commented: “Craig completed all of his portfolio work to an excellent standard, and he completed all of his college exams to an equally high standard.

“By his third year, Craig was running his own jobs at his workplace and has become one of my highest achievers since I started working at JTL.

"From his employer, his tutor, classmates, and myself, we’ve all recognised the quality of his work.

Craig Johnson, Employer Phil France Plumbing and Heating

"One of his tutors has even said that he’d make a good tutor himself in the future.”

A delighted Craig added: “I was very proud to hear that I’d been chosen as a JTL Regional Award winner, and I’m incredibly excited to now move forwards as a finalist in the upcoming National Awards.

"This award reflects the hard work that I have put into my apprenticeship, and I’d like to express how grateful I am to Chris who nominated me.”

The award scheme, assesses each nominee against four key elements which make up the apprenticeship framework – their practical work onsite, theoretical knowledge, key skills, and industrial test scores.

Employer Phil France Plumbing and Heating, Craig Johnson, Ian Jervis (JTL Head of Learner Assessment for the Eastern Region)

