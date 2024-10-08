Scarborough-based company launches academy to invest in the next generation of talent

The Fortus Academy aims to provide opportunities for the next generation of talent

Fortus, the business advisory and accountancy firm with offices in York and Scarborough, has announced the launch of its 2024 Apprenticeship Programme – known as the Fortus Academy.

The Fortus Academy is designed to provide young professionals with an invaluable opportunity for individuals to build their careers, offering hands-on experience and industry-leading training in the dynamic fields of audit, accountancy, tax and payroll.

The programme opens doors to individuals eager to gain professional qualifications and practical insights while working within a fast-growing, forward-thinking business.

Fortus’ Academy not only equips apprentices with essential skills but also ensures that they are supported and mentored by experienced professionals throughout their journey.

The firm’s holistic approach to learning allows apprentices to thrive in a collaborative environment, gaining a vast range of experience across of wide range of disciplines.

The Fortus Academy is part of a broader strategy to nurture young talent and foster long-term development within the organisation.

By providing a structured, flexible learning path, apprentices can gain a range of qualifications that align with their career aspirations, including AAT, ACA, ATT, CTA, and CIPP and Payroll administrator.

“We believe in investing in people. Our Academy’s not just about training individuals for a role – it’s about supporting them in achieving their long term career goals,” said Zoe Waring Head of People at Fortus.

“We’re deeply committed to ensuring that our apprentices receive the support, education, and opportunities they need to flourish both professionally and personally.”

Fortus is seeking motivated individuals who are ready to take on the challenges of working in a fast-paced, ever-evolving industry.

The Academy is open to school leavers, college graduates, and individuals looking to make a career change.

Fortus is particularly looking for candidates who are eager to learn, adaptable, and driven to succeed in an environment that encourages innovation and collaboration.

The programme offers:

 Professional Qualifications: Apprentices will be supported in gaining industry-recognised qualifications.

 Hands-on Experience: Working across multiple sectors and service lines, apprentices will gain practical experience and valuable insights.

 Mentorship and Support: Each apprentice will have access to a dedicated mentor to guide them through their journey at Fortus.

 Flexible Career Pathways: Whether looking to specialise in tax, audit, accounting or payroll, the programme is designed to cater to specific career goals.

As Fortus continues to expand across the UK, the Academy represents a key pillar of the firm’s long-term growth strategy.

With an ever-increasing focus on digital transformation, sustainability, and advisory services, the firm is at the forefront of providing cutting-edge solutions to clients across an array of industries.

“We’re not just looking to fill roles; we’re building careers. Our Academy provides a solid foundation for ambitious individuals to grow with us as we shape the future of business advisory,” said Craig Herbert, CEO at Fortus.

For more information on how to apply for the apprenticeship programme, and to explore the benefits of working with Fortus, visit the Fortus Apprenticeship Programme page on the company’s website or contact Fortus direct by emailing [email protected].