Scarborough-based Gekoglass: celebrating ten years in business

This April marks ten years in business for Gekoglass, Scarborough. Gekoglass is a local family run business offering stunning glass splashbacks for kitchens and bathrooms, UPVC window and door repairs, overlay lead design services, traditional stain glass repairs and they have a fully stocked online shop for all to peruse. To celebrate this momentous birthday occasion Gekoglass has a wide range of offers and promotions all focusing on the number 10! There is 10 per cent off on all glass splashback orders placed throughout April 2024.

Lindsay Broddle, Partner at Gekoglass said ‘We are so proud to have reached this milestone as an independent, family run business and we wanted to celebrate with something special. Glass splashbacks are a great finishing touch to make an average kitchen into a wow factor kitchen. We hope this 10 per cent discount offer will entice people who would not normally consider glass splashbacks.’

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gekoglass have been offering their specialised, bespoke, made-to-measure glass splashback service since 2014 and have fitted hundreds of glass splashbacks in Scarborough and the surrounding areas over this time in some fantastic colours. The colour collections available include RAL, NCS Colours and British Standard Colours, which gives a selection of over 4000 colours to choose from.

UPVC Window And Door Repairs by Gekoglass, Scarborough

Many of the Gekoglass clients have shared their positive experiences on social media, via email and in person. Mrs Baker of Seamer, Scarborough said ‘I love my new glass splashback, it is amazing. Gekoglass have been great, I was kept updated throughout the process with all my options covered and explained. There was so much attention to detail too. Generally brilliant from start to finish and I would highly recommend their services to everyone.’

Mr Irving of Scarborough used Gekoglass for his UPVC window and door requirements. He said 'Gekoglass frosted my conservatory windows and they look fantastic! I was very impressed with a very professional job. Especially with the irregular shaped glass they had to contend with! A highly effective and friendly team at Gekoglass and I strongly recommend their services.'

The 10 per cent discount offer on glass splashbacks runs from April 1st until April 30th 2024, along with all the other promotions for the Gekoglass Tenth Birthday Celebration. Terms and conditions apply (see their website for further details). For more information about this offer or to discuss any of the other promotions and services available throughout April 2024 and beyond, please call Gekoglass on 01723 354937/ 07594319805 or visit their website for further information: www.gekoglass.co.uk.