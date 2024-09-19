Scarborough-based JM Glendinning boosts market position with Bridlington broker acquisition

Alison Piercy with Simon Benson

JM Glendinning North Yorkshire, part of the JMG Group, has acquired established commercial and personal lines insurance broker C P Bennet Ltd.

Scarborough-based JM Glendinning North Yorkshire, led by MD Alison Piercy, has made its second acquisition just months after its move to larger premises to accommodate future growth. C P Bennet Ltd is an established Bridlington-based insurance broker which was founded by Charles Percy Bennet in 1929.

C P Bennet Ltd MD, Simon Benson, will move to JM Glendinning’s office in Wykeham, Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Benson joined the business in 1986 to work for his father, Albert Benson, who joined C P Bennet Ltd in 1970 and was a director until 2013.

Simon Benson has been instrumental in shaping and growing the business for over 38 years.

Alison Piercy, JM Glendinning North Yorkshire’s MD, said: “We’ve been looking for that perfect addition to our business; one which shares our own operational and cultural values, and one we feel delivers quality customer support.

“I believe C P Bennet is a great fit and matches who we are and what we do and I’m excited to bring them onboard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Benson said: “This sale is part of our succession plan, to allow for a seamless transition in the future and continuity for employees and clients.

“It will also enable us to continue the growth of what my dad and our team have built over the years.

“While growing rapidly, both organically and through acquisitions, the JMG Group still retains its family-run feel and its client-first ethos.

“I’m looking forward to being part of the group and seizing the opportunities that are ahead of us.”