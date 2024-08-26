Scarborough based retail giant snaps up major new distribution centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A vast industrial unit in Scarborough has been sold to well-known retailer, Boyes, which was established in the town in 1881, to support the company’s new store openings and ongoing expansion programme.

The detached 132,163 sq ft building sits on a 5.58 acre plot within Eastfield Industrial Estate on Thornburgh Road and was marketed by Leeds property consultancy, GV&Co.

The site was previously home to printing company, Pindar, which formed part of the YM Group before it went into administration in 2022.

Boyes will now commence transforming the site into a new distribution centre that will operate alongside its existing warehouses on Havers Hill and Hopper Hill Road. Some operations will transfer to the new site, but it is expected that new jobs will be created when the new site comes fully on stream.

Eastfield Industrial Estate on Thornburgh Road

Boyes currently serves over a million customers every month from more than 70 stores across the East Midlands, the North West, Yorkshire and the North East. The retailer’s extensive product range now spans more than 30,000 different items.

Andrew Boyes, chairman and joint managing director of the firm, said: “Investing in this new site will provide considerable additional storage space to augment Boyes’ two existing distribution centres in Scarborough.

“These sites were struggling for space, for the volume of stock being handled, so having a third warehouse facility will improve efficiency and provide the capacity to open more stores, as well as helping to ensure that all our shelves are stocked with the vast range of products that make us so popular with our customers.”

Will Woodhall, a surveyor from GV&Co’s agency team, said: “We generated a lot of interest in this site from both potential occupiers and investors, but it’s very satisfying to agree a sale to such a well-known and longstanding Scarborough based company.

“It’s also good news for the town as a whole, because ultimately this deal will create jobs and help to support local economic activity, as well as giving an empty building a new lease of life.”

Paul Jenkins from Cedarwood, which had previously asset managed the site on behalf of the landlord, said: “Following the demise of Pindar, which was sad news for Scarborough, it’s good news that the sale to Boyes has gone through as it will support the growth of a local employer.”