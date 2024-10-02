Scarborough-based Saint Cecilia’s care group to launch new homecare service

One of St Cecilia's nursing homes in Scarborough

Award-winning North Yorkshire care group Saint Cecilia’s is looking for an outstanding individual to launch and run a new service providing care to people in their own homes.

The Scarborough-based company is hoping to launch HomeFirst, an exciting new service offering homecare to people across Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale, some time in 2025 when the right individual is found. HomeFirst will provide the family-owned care provider with a fresh addition to its two nursing homes, three care homes and day care centre in the area.

Executive Chairman Mike Padgham said: “In this, our 35th anniversary year, it is really exciting to be announcing a new addition to the Saint Cecilia’s family of care services.

“Homecare has been the missing link in the range of care that Saint Cecilia’s offers, as we already provide day, respite, residential and nursing care. “When people come to us seeking help and support for themselves or a loved one we want to be able to offer the full range of services to meet their needs, all with the long-established knowledge and expertise we have built up over those years behind them.

“There is demand for providing care in people’s own home and we hope to bring some of the Saint Cecilia’s magic and success to providing that homecare in and around the North Yorkshire coast and Ryedale.”

Homecare is perfect for people who want to retain the independence of living in their own home.

Mr Padgham added: “We want to offer day care for people who want to come out and enjoy activities, a meal and some companionship; respite care for caregivers who need a break, homecare for those who want some help in their own home, care homes for those needing around the clock care and dementia care and nursing care for those with more complex needs.

“Home First fits in with our desire to provide a comprehensive service, to meet as many local needs as we can and to provide professional and compassionate continuity of care for our local communities.”

Saint Cecilia’s is offering an attractive salary and benefits package for the right candidate who has ideally had previous experience of running a homecare service.

Anyone interested is asked to contact [email protected]