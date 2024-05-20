Scarborough-based The Academy apprentices thrilled to be in top three at national competition

By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th May 2024, 17:26 BST
Apprentices at The Academy, Scarborough.Apprentices at The Academy, Scarborough.
The Academy training college apprentices excelled in the Association of Hairdressing and Beauty Therapists National Finals in Blackpool.

The apprentices from Bridlington, Scarborough and York competed in hair and beauty skills categories – and pulled off a great achievement by finishing in the top three nationally.

Claire Welburn, Curriculum Lead for The Academy, said: “It was great to get through to the National Finals – but to be placed in the top three was fantastic.

"Thanks to all the salon owners that use us for training.”

Demi Barron holding a training head.Demi Barron holding a training head.
The Academy is a hair and beauty training provider based in Scarborough, working with employers to provide apprenticeship training across Yorkshire.

Apprentices in The Academy team were Demi Barron, Level 2 apprentice at Poppy's Collective in Scarborough; Rebecca Lee, Level 3 Apprentice at Headrow in Bridlington and Josie Cameron, Level 3 Apprentice at Bang in York.

Josie won third place in the UK for Fantasy Hairdressing.

