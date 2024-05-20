Scarborough-based The Academy apprentices thrilled to be in top three at national competition
The apprentices from Bridlington, Scarborough and York competed in hair and beauty skills categories – and pulled off a great achievement by finishing in the top three nationally.
Claire Welburn, Curriculum Lead for The Academy, said: “It was great to get through to the National Finals – but to be placed in the top three was fantastic.
"Thanks to all the salon owners that use us for training.”
The Academy is a hair and beauty training provider based in Scarborough, working with employers to provide apprenticeship training across Yorkshire.
Apprentices in The Academy team were Demi Barron, Level 2 apprentice at Poppy's Collective in Scarborough; Rebecca Lee, Level 3 Apprentice at Headrow in Bridlington and Josie Cameron, Level 3 Apprentice at Bang in York.
Josie won third place in the UK for Fantasy Hairdressing.