Scarborough bus manufacturer wins Employer of the Year at TEC Partnership Apprenticeship Awards

By Louise French
Published 5th Mar 2025, 10:38 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 10:40 BST
The award was received by Learning & Development Co-Ordinator Paul Provins and HR Manager Kate Salt.
The award was received by Learning & Development Co-Ordinator Paul Provins and HR Manager Kate Salt.
Alexander Dennis, a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., one of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers, has won Employer of the Year at the TEC Partnership Apprenticeship Awards 2025.

The Scarborough site is Alexander Dennis’s largest in the UK with 730 team members.

Over the past five years, it has trained 30 apprentices in partnership with TEC Partnership’s Scarborough TEC college where the apprentices gain a nationally recognised certificate on day release, with additional vocational qualifications measured against work-based learning.

Apprentices gain versatile experience and skills for life through hands-on practical training. 90% of apprentices are retained by Alexander Dennis once their four-year programme is complete.

HR Manager Kate Salt
HR Manager Kate Salt

The award recognises Alexander Dennis for its outstanding commitment to apprenticeships.

Alex Foster, Apprenticeship Operations Manager at TEC Partnership, said: “Alexander Dennis’s dedication to nurturing talent, offering hands-on experience, and supporting apprentices every step of the way sets a shining example of what it means to be an exceptional employer. Alexander Dennis’s commitment to training the next generation not only strengthens their own workforce but also contributes to the wider industry, ensuring a skilled and knowledgeable future for years to come. Congratulations to everyone on this well-earned recognition.”

The award was received by Learning & Development Co-Ordinator Paul Provins and HR Manager Kate Salt.

Paul Provins said: “We are extremely honoured to have been recognised as Apprentice Employer of the Year by TEC Partnership. We believe that our apprenticeship schemes bring enormous value to our team, our business and our local communities, and we’re proud that many of our apprentices stay with us as they embark on diverse and successful careers.”

