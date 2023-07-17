Scarborough business coach to host summit on 'Domestic Abuse and the Workplace'

Created by Scarborough business coach and author, Ros Jones, the event on October 11, which is being held during Domestic Violence Awareness month, is aimed at raising awareness amongst businesses on the issue that impacts one in three women, and one in nine men at a cost of £23 billion to the UK economy.

Ms Jones, who is also a volunteer for Yorkshire domestic abuse charity IDAS said: “The stark reality for any business is that at any time one of their employees could be experiencing abuse.

"It’s the last taboo in terms of a problem that is so pervasive, it extends beyond the confines of the home, affecting various aspects of a sufferer’s life, including the workplace.”

Ros Jones founder of Speaking Out

“We are thankfully in an age when good businesses and employers know it’s their responsibility to support the wellbeing of their workforce.

"We’ve seen great strides over recent years when it comes to supporting mental health and menopause, but domestic abuse is still an issue silenced and unspoken about in most workplaces.

"This event represents a significant step toward creating a safer, more supportive work environment.”

The event has been designed to provide businesses with an insight into what domestic abuse is, its different forms, address the myths, as well as hear from professionals in the legal sector, HR, and finance to help businesses create frameworks to support staff.

Survivors of domestic abuse will also be sharing their experiences.

Jonny Noble, Bradford BID manager said: “This event is a unique opportunity for Yorkshire businesses to come together and get educated and supported around an issue that many will find uncomfortable and unsettling.

"It’s important that we take the lead and initiative to support our colleagues and ensure we create safe, supportive spaces for them, whatever the industry or sector we’re in.”

Tickets are available now to purchase for the event which will be held at the Leeds Marriott Hotel from 9.30am-2.30pm on Wednesday October 11, with proceeds going to support IDAS.