Following its acquisition by JMG Group in 2015, the business has benefited from access to more insurers and greater buying power to source competitive products and services for clients, as well as access to the additional services JMG Group offers, such as employee benefits and health and safety support.

Jake Fox, Group managing director of JM Glendinning Insurance Brokers, said: “The JMG Group business model specialises in looking after teams so they can look after their clients.

"This includes handling everything from compliance to staff training.

JM Glendinning Scarborough office team.

"Brokers can focus on doing what they do best, which is winning and retaining work by providing efficient, bespoke broking for their portfolio of high-profile clients in and around Scarborough.

“Having watched JM Glendinning Insurance Brokers North Yorkshire go from strength to strength in recent years, it’s no surprise that this growth looks set to continue up to 15% this year.”

Recent investment in the business has included a move to updated premises in Langley House at Wykeham Business Centre, after being based at Westborough in Scarborough since 1978.

JM Glendinning Insurance Brokers North Yorkshire now occupies the first floor of Langley House, and is among 30 independent companies at the business park.

From its base at the business centre, the team of 12 staff will continue to provide business and personal insurance and risk management services to clients on the East Coast of Yorkshire and beyond.

Alison Piercy, who became managing director of JM Glendinning Insurance Brokers North Yorkshire in 2015 when the business became part of the JMG Group, said: “We’ve loved being part of Scarborough town centre over the last 45 years, but the opportunity to move the team to a modern office that better suits our needs while still being able to support our clients was too good to turn down.