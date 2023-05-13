On Wednesday May 31, WIN Property Networking – which this month explores the changing landscape of serviced accommodation – will be at Elysium Bar, on Scarborough’s Aberdeen Walk.

Previous events have been held at Taylor’s Bar.

The event this month will feature presentations from guest speaker Amanda Olley, Director of SUMMIT Planning Associates, who will discuss the Government's current consultation on the introduction of a new planning use class for short-term lettings, and what might potentially pose an increased risk to your current or future investment strategy.

And Jon Stanton of Spa Properties, a Scarborough holiday let (serviced accommodation) specialist, will be discussing his practical approach to managing holiday lets both in his own and his clients' portfolios.

The event, which is on from 6pm to 8pm, is free and includes open networking with a complimentary drink for guests and visitors on arrival.

Visit Eventbrite: tinyurl.com/f8rm2trb to register your attendance by booking a ticket.

Car parking at Albemarle Crescent or on North Street at the back of the casino is free from 6pm.

Neil Street-Bailey & Sarah Corrie-Pearce of Coast & County Group Ltd and WIN Networking Scarborough, said: “We welcome everyone with a question about, or an interest in property to join us.

"This networking group and the presentations are free - created by people in the property industry, for people in the property industry.

"Anyone new to property for profit with a buy to let, or Airbnb is just as welcome as experienced landlords, investors, developers, and tradespeople.

"This May, our spotlight presentations tackle the changing landscape of Serviced Accommodation, this is a huge topic for our area.”

WIN Property Networking is the only face to face property networking event in the Scarborough area.

Formed in October 2022 by six local businesses and meeting in alternate months, WIN Property Networking welcomes experienced and successful landlords, investors, developers and tradespeople attending, as well as those just interested in taking their first steps.