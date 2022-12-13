Scarborough businesses encouraged to access support to help increase sales

The help comes from The Supply Chain Network, a Yorkshire-based business support project.

Through access to supply chain consultants / advisers, workshops and grant funding, The Supply Chain Network supports businesses in reviewing of costs, productivity and supplier performance.

The support also enables businesses to improve quality, delivery and customer satisfaction as well as review new market opportunities, so they are in the best position to win work within these sectors or from specific businesses.

The project is receiving up to £1.2M of funding from the England European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020.

The project is funded by the European Regional Development Fund and the main eligibility criteria is that a business fits the SME description, and trades with other businesses.

Some of the ways businesses can benefit include: securing better machinery, software or equipment to help streamline processes, drive efficiencies, and gain new customers; accessing one-to-one support to help get clarity on sales and marketing opportunities; gaining information on commercial opportunities including connections with credible and experience original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Businesses can also instantly increase their visibility by signing up to The Supply Chain Network's supplier directory and access opportunities by reviewing the Opportunities Map.

Project Manager, Katheryn Gregory said, “Sometimes barriers to winning more work can be as simple as not understanding the procurement opportunities or requirements within a prospective market or not having the funds to upgrade equipment or processes to make you more competitive. This is the exact sort of thing we can help businesses overcome.

Katheryn Gregory

“Especially at times like these, an injection of funds or relevant workshops on how to secure more or bigger contracts for example, can be the difference between surviving or not.”

At a time when the UK is set to face some of the toughest economic conditions in recent history, the support offered by The Supply Chain Network can help businesses in the region bolster their sales pipeline, as businesses continue to find new and innovative ways to grow.