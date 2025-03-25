Scarborough care professional celebrated with prestigious award

Peter Agboasi has been named the winner of the Up and Coming Leader Award at the inaugural Milewood Awards.

As a senior support worker at Rowan House in Scarborough, Peter has demonstrated outstanding dedication, growth, and leadership potential. His commitment to the team and the people supported has had a significant impact, and the award is recognition of his hard work and dedication.

Peter said: "I’m incredibly honoured to receive this award. It’s been a rewarding journey, and I’m grateful to my team for their support and to Milewood for this recognition. I’m passionate about making a positive difference, and this motivates me to continue learning and growing as a leader."

Martyn Heginbotham, chief executive of Milewood, praised Peter’s achievement, saying: "Peter’s dedication and potential as a leader are impressive. His positive attitude, commitment to his team, and focus on delivering the best outcomes for those we support make him a standout individual. This award is thoroughly deserved, and we are proud of him."

The Up and Coming Leader Award was introduced to recognise emerging talent within Milewood, and Peter’s achievement reflects the organisation’s dedication to nurturing and developing future leaders in care.