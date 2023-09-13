Scarborough Chamber of Commerce members revamp town's visitor information board
Featuring a variety of businesses, the board includes an informative map and business details which are helpful to both visitors and residents of the town.
The information on the board was updated at the start of the summer and after noticing the rest of the board was in need of updating, the team at Futureworks NY picked up paintbrushes and tins of paint to help spruce up the rest of the sign.
Sarah Thornton, co-founder of Futureworks NY which recently became a charity, said: “We noticed the sign could do with a lick of paint and as members of the Chamber of Trade, we offered to help with the revamp.“As a local organisation, we are very committed to supporting local businesses and other concerns. Our team of learners were only too happy to lend a hand.”
The Chamber of Trade is dedicated to supporting businesses in Scarborough and host regular monthly meetings.
Futureworks NY is now in its 12th year and has helped scores of young people and adults get their life into gear with gaining qualifications, life skills, workshops and more.
To find out more about Futureworks NY, visit https://futureworksny.co.uk.