News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Scarborough Chamber of Commerce members revamp town's visitor information board

Members of Scarborough Chamber of Commerce have worked together to update the town’s visitor information board, located outside the Brunswick Shopping Centre.
By Louise French
Published 13th Sep 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 12:20 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Featuring a variety of businesses, the board includes an informative map and business details which are helpful to both visitors and residents of the town.

The information on the board was updated at the start of the summer and after noticing the rest of the board was in need of updating, the team at Futureworks NY picked up paintbrushes and tins of paint to help spruce up the rest of the sign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sarah Thornton, co-founder of Futureworks NY which recently became a charity, said: “We noticed the sign could do with a lick of paint and as members of the Chamber of Trade, we offered to help with the revamp.“As a local organisation, we are very committed to supporting local businesses and other concerns. Our team of learners were only too happy to lend a hand.”

Scarborough Chamber of Trade with local businesses unveil the new information board in the town centre L-R - Alex Anderson, Jack Heaton, Darren Myers, Sarah Thornton, Anita Britton, organiser Chris Golder, Karon Wallis, Janet Jefferson, Kathryn Daye, Penny Peniston and Elaine Stephenson.Scarborough Chamber of Trade with local businesses unveil the new information board in the town centre L-R - Alex Anderson, Jack Heaton, Darren Myers, Sarah Thornton, Anita Britton, organiser Chris Golder, Karon Wallis, Janet Jefferson, Kathryn Daye, Penny Peniston and Elaine Stephenson.
Scarborough Chamber of Trade with local businesses unveil the new information board in the town centre L-R - Alex Anderson, Jack Heaton, Darren Myers, Sarah Thornton, Anita Britton, organiser Chris Golder, Karon Wallis, Janet Jefferson, Kathryn Daye, Penny Peniston and Elaine Stephenson.
Most Popular

The Chamber of Trade is dedicated to supporting businesses in Scarborough and host regular monthly meetings.

Futureworks NY is now in its 12th year and has helped scores of young people and adults get their life into gear with gaining qualifications, life skills, workshops and more.

To find out more about Futureworks NY, visit https://futureworksny.co.uk.

Related topics:Scarborough