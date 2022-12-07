Scarborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce to judge Christmas windows next week

Boyes Christmas windows have a cinderella theme

The much coveted best dressed window award will be decided by a panel of judges including Cllr. Janet Jefferson, president of Scarborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Shirley Smith, president of Scarborough Hospitality Association and shop owner Anita Briton.

Competition is fierce among Scarborough business owners, and festive windows have sprung up across town, all of which have a chance to win the best dressed award.

Judging starts on the evening of Tuesday December 13, and there is no need to enter, all seasonally decorated windows are eligible to win the award.

Cllr Jefferson said: “There are various categories from the larger stores, to small independents, charity shops and other businesses.