Scarborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce to judge Christmas windows next week

The Chamber of Trade and Commerce will begin judging Christmas windows across the centre of Scarborough next week.

By Louise Perrin
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 12:21pm
Boyes Christmas windows have a cinderella theme
The much coveted best dressed window award will be decided by a panel of judges including Cllr. Janet Jefferson, president of Scarborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Shirley Smith, president of Scarborough Hospitality Association and shop owner Anita Briton.

Competition is fierce among Scarborough business owners, and festive windows have sprung up across town, all of which have a chance to win the best dressed award.

Judging starts on the evening of Tuesday December 13, and there is no need to enter, all seasonally decorated windows are eligible to win the award.

Cllr Jefferson said: “There are various categories from the larger stores, to small independents, charity shops and other businesses.

"We also give an award for the most original entry. It’s something which is attractive for residents and visitors alike, and it’s a joy to be part of. It’s just fun!”

