The reaction follows an article in The Scarborough News this week as developer Scarborough Group International (SGI) – which bought the site in 2021 – announced their intention to completely redevelop the centre into a leisure-led destination, providing a cinema, restaurants, bars and a refreshed retail offering.

SGI, whose chairman Kevin McCabe is based in the town, said more than half of the Brunswick’s units are vacant and it would benefit from the economic impact of a new attraction, in an attempt to “future-proof” the shopping centre.

Proposals include a modern redevelopment of the interior and exterior of the building, refurbished shop fronts along Westborough, new entrances and allowing in more natural light by opening the facade.

The plans to redevelop Scarborough's Brunswick shopping centre has sparked a varied reaction.

A considerable number of Scarborough residents remain sceptical at any suggestion of building a multiplex cinema in the town, following developer Benchmark’s failed attempts in North Bay – which spanned six years with little progress.

“I won't hold my breath,” said Kevin Watson. “Wasn't there supposed to be a cinema complex where the open-air pool used to be? And that's been left to rot for years. Be lucky if it's done by 2040 in Scarborough.”

Three iterations of plans by Benchmark for a cinema, restaurants and flats where the former Atlantis water park once stood have repeatedly stalled since 2015, before being axed in 2021.

Ann Gibbon added: “As a Scarborough resident for the best part of half a century, all I can say is that I will believe it when I'm sitting in the auditorium, eating popcorn and watching a film!”

A new cinema, with a dedicated entrance, will be built as part of the plans.

Steve Reid said: “Let’s keep our fingers crossed that these locals can deliver, because none of the others ever could.”

Yet, others were more optimistic and have urged fellow residents to get behind the developers, in an effort to kick-start the regeneration of Scarborough town centre.

“For goodness sake let's get behind investment in this town and think about what else it could bring, including better bus services,” said Graham North. “How long have we asked for this as a town and for our all-important holiday visitors? Roll on when it opens. Scarborough’s Future.”

Kevin Lavender said he hopes the development goes ahead, adding that Scarborough “drastically needs this”, along with “more quality eateries and good indoor activity attractions”.

An artist's impression of what the new Westborough entrance, complete with LED screen and window, could look like.

Nile Hollis added: “Leisure is the way forward, hopefully, it will get people out again as Scarborough is a ghost town at night.”

“This sounds fantastic and should breathe new life into the town,” said Stuart Canvin.

Adam Fletcher was encouraged by SGI’s links to the town. He said: “This will be a great addition to Scarborough and with a credible developer there is no reason why this redevelopment won’t happen.”

Tony Viney added: “If anyone has a shot at this it’s this company – Scarborough based so they have a whole additional set of motivators to see it through. Good luck to them I say.”

