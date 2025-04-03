Scarborough Co-op store set to reopen after seven-week 'transformation'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Scarborough Co-op is set to re-open on Friday April 4 following a seven-week programme of improvements to ‘transform’ the store.

The Newlands Park Drive store, which supports up to 14 local jobs with vacancies still available, relaunches with a fresh new-look and layout following the investment in the community store.

The store includes an in-store bakery, and enhanced focus on fresh and healthy produce.

New refrigeration will cut energy consumption and increase the range and choice across the store, which includes food-to-go and meal deals; Fairtrade products, pizzas, flowers; ready meals, award winning wines and every day essentials. Self-scan tills have also been added to provide further ease and convenience, especially at busier times.

Member prices create additional value for Co-op’s member-owners, with personalised offers for members and lower prices on the products shoppers buy most.

Additional services at the store include payment services via PayPoint, and parcel collections through Amazon and DPD.

The store is also a fulfilment hub for Co-op’s leading quick commerce operation, with groceries picked fresh in the local store for fast and convenient online home delivery locally through Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Supporting UK farmers all of Co-op’s fresh meat – including in its ready meals, pies and sandwiches - is 100% British.

Stephen Arnold, Co-op’s Store Manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to invest in Scarborough, and relaunch Co-op’s Newlands Park Drive store.

"It looks fantastic, transformed with a fresh new layout and enhanced range and choice.

"We pride ourselves on being able to deliver the quality, choice and value which can be enjoyed by everyone, and really look forward to welcoming our members and customers into their new-look Co-op.

"We’re here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support our community.”

Soft plastic recycling is also available, enabling shoppers to return harder to recycle materials such as crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches.

The store opens between 7am and 10pm daily.

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back 180 years.

Its members own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation.

Visit coop.co.uk/membership for more.